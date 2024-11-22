REKTCOIN

The REKT project is a meme-based, community-driven ecosystem that integrates art, culture, and consumer products like Rekt Drinks, targeting digitally-savvy, culturally engaged crypto enthusiasts and collectors.

NameREKTCOIN

RankNo.453

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply255,779,582,700,004.97

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.608%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000043845002886,2024-11-22

Lowest Price0.000000031094735438,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

