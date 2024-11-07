RETARDIO

A memecoin with clown elements has NFTs on Solana.

NameRETARDIO

RankNo.870

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply975,671,265

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,671,379

Circulation Rate0.9756%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.24208341891525217,2024-11-07

Lowest Price0.010155685961242984,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionA memecoin with clown elements has NFTs on Solana.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.