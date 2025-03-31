RFC

$RFC is a token issued by the Twitter account @IfindRetards, which has previously interacted with Elon Musk.

NameRFC

RankNo.977

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014469748781156222,2025-04-01

Lowest Price0.008586130510645057,2025-03-31

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

