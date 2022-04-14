ROUTE

Router Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner.

NameROUTE

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainNONE

IntroductionRouter Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ROUTE/USDT
Router Protocol
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ROUTE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ROUTE/USDT
Router Protocol
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ROUTE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...