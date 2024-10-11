RUSSELL

The token name comes from the contract’s reference to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s dog, Russell, using the “Brian’s Akita Inu” meme to drive community engagement.

NameRUSSELL

RankNo.1269

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,21%

Circulation Supply970 983 463

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply970 983 463

Circulation Rate0.9709%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02619667500263341,2024-11-14

Lowest Price0.000150087234643482,2024-10-11

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionThe token name comes from the contract’s reference to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s dog, Russell, using the “Brian’s Akita Inu” meme to drive community engagement.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
RUSSELL/USDT
RUSSELL
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (RUSSELL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
RUSSELL/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (RUSSELL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...