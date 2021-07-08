SAUBER

$SAUBER is the name of the only official Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Fan Token. Fan Tokens are digital assets that never expire. Think of them as your traditional membership, only with voting rights on official club decisions, unrivalled access to your team and incredible once in a lifetime experiences.

NameSAUBER

RankNo.2176

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.04%

Circulation Supply2,784,296

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.8254049,2021-07-08

Lowest Price0.2089709244390553,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainCHZ

Introduction$SAUBER is the name of the only official Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Fan Token. Fan Tokens are digital assets that never expire. Think of them as your traditional membership, only with voting rights on official club decisions, unrivalled access to your team and incredible once in a lifetime experiences.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SAUBER/USDT
Sauber FT
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SAUBER)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SAUBER/USDT
Sauber FT
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SAUBER)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...