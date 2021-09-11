SDN

Shiden Network is a canary network that acts as an R&D chain of Plasm Network. PLM token holders can claim SDN tokens, the native token of Shiden Network, at a 1:1 ratio.

NameSDN

RankNo.1451

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply66,488,046.08883286

Max Supply0

Total Supply86,422,319.37611884

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.41158871,2021-09-11

Lowest Price0.04898923162707071,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSDN

IntroductionShiden Network is a canary network that acts as an R&D chain of Plasm Network. PLM token holders can claim SDN tokens, the native token of Shiden Network, at a 1:1 ratio.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SDN/USDT
Shiden
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SDN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SDN/USDT
Shiden
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SDN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...