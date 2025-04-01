SEED

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

NameSEED

RankNo.1967

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,44%

Circulation Supply355 821 572

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.3558%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02706459218732856,2025-04-01

Lowest Price0.002617586810728499,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainSUI

