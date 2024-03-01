SHIDO

Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building. Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card.

NameSHIDO

RankNo.1403

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply17,820,683,552.587715

Max Supply18,000,000,000

Total Supply18,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.99%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04630688438383707,2024-03-01

Lowest Price0.000009009665921584,2024-03-01

Public BlockchainNONE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

SHIDO/USDT
Shido
