SIMON

Simon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

NameSIMON

RankNo.3324

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply646,752,778.1708403

Max Supply690,000,000

Total Supply690,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9373%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00509385059964004,2025-08-20

Lowest Price0.000051593176096634,2025-11-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSimon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SIMON/USDT
Simon the Gator
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (SIMON)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SIMON/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (SIMON)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...