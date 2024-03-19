SLERF

SLERF is a meme coin on Solana Chain

NameSLERF

RankNo.592

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.22%

Circulation Supply499,997,750

Max Supply0

Total Supply499,997,750

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.37172528094177,2024-03-19

Lowest Price0.045329984601791475,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.