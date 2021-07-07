SMARS

The SafeMars Protocol is a community driven, fair launched DeFi Token. Three simple functions occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn.

NameSMARS

RankNo.6179

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply400 000 000 000 000

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00000011,2021-08-01

Lowest Price0,2021-07-07

Public BlockchainBSC

