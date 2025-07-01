SPYX

SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameSPYX

RankNo.921

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3,239.34%

Circulation Supply24,149.13950178

Max Supply

Total Supply24,149.13950178

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High692.479563624506,2025-10-30

Lowest Price594.884270877716,2025-07-01

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

