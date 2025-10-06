SP

The SP token is the base currency of IP tokens. It serves as a universal economic language that connects every character, story, and piece of art. From here begins a new era where creators and fans around the world share their dreams through a single currency—and let value circulate freely among them.

NameSP

RankNo.2252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,040,615,110

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0104%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.023315600067172444,2025-10-06

Lowest Price0.000678907901703725,2026-01-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe SP token is the base currency of IP tokens. It serves as a universal economic language that connects every character, story, and piece of art. From here begins a new era where creators and fans around the world share their dreams through a single currency—and let value circulate freely among them.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.