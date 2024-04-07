STUFF

BOOK is the utility token for Book.io. Book.io is the foremost web3 marketplace for eBooks and Audiobooks globally. Utilizing our proprietary technology, we have established authentic digital ownership for digital media, fundamentally transforming the landscape of buying and selling digital content on the internet.

RankNo.1278

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,154,403,100

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1154%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.048118305839161324,2024-04-07

Lowest Price0.005134363062134677,2025-05-20

Public BlockchainADA

Sector

Social Media

