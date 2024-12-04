SUGAR

Sugar Boy is a meme coin centered around a playful, youthful character who lives a lavish life and share his $SUGAR.

NameSUGAR

RankNo.2231

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply976,380,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9763%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.025404159231290562,2024-12-04

Lowest Price0.00054295978605814,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainTRX

IntroductionSugar Boy is a meme coin centered around a playful, youthful character who lives a lavish life and share his $SUGAR.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.