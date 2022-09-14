SWEAT

Sweatcoin is a highly popular mobile fitness app that was first launched in 2016. With over 110 million users worldwide, the app sets out to motivate healthier living by rewarding users for daily physical activity. Users are rewarded with an in-app currency — Sweatcoin, a non-crypto virtual token which functions as a monetary incentive to reward users for their physical activity. Users can now convert Sweatcoin to SWEAT — the crypto token — to claim real world prizes and experiences. Sweatcoin is ranked first for the most downloaded health and fitness app in 58 countries.

NameSWEAT

RankNo.746

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply7,112,814,650.78

Max Supply21,867,346,500.41

Total Supply21,150,763,365.988

Circulation Rate0.3252%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09348826436965357,2022-09-14

Lowest Price0.003433170876972211,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

