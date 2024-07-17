SYNT

Synternet is a blockchain that powers modular, interoperable data infrastructure across all major chains. At its core lies the Data Layer, a protocol serving as the customizable execution layer between blockchains. Its AEAs (Autonomous Economic Agents) empower developers to build composable, use-case-specific applications that can execute on any data from any chain.

NameSYNT

RankNo.1043

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,30%

Circulation Supply655.416.563

Max Supply2.500.000.000

Total Supply1.158.918.000

Circulation Rate0.2621%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10174815259842351,2024-07-17

Lowest Price0.011363355124422827,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

