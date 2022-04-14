TPTU

Trading and Payment Token (TPT) —TPT is the trading and payment token of the Ultima Chain network. It allows you to activate automated trading, participate in the product ecosystem, and receive Energy Tokens for working with the blockchain. TPT tokes allow to user freeze it and for freezing receive a return transaction with UENERGY tokens. UENERGY tokens are used for paying network fee instead ENERGY resource in ULTIMA blockchain.

NameTPTU

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply6,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSMART

Sector

Social Media

