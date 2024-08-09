UDS

Undeads Games was established in early 2022 with an ambitious goal to bring feature-rich and exciting gameplay to Web3 space.

NameUDS

RankNo.577

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4,81%

Circulation Supply45 798 006

Max Supply250 000 000

Total Supply250 000 000

Circulation Rate0.1831%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.8634474661286236,2024-08-09

Lowest Price0.040078546924565576,2024-10-30

Public BlockchainETH

