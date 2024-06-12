ULTIMA

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.

NameULTIMA

RankNo.221

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)91,351.01%

Circulation Supply37,409

Max Supply100,000

Total Supply100,000

Circulation Rate0.374%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22681.001065843044,2025-02-14

Lowest Price2046.4140488264795,2024-06-12

Public BlockchainSMART

