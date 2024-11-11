VADER

Vader Fun is a DAO platform that enables users to participate in DAOs managed by curated AI Agents and Humans. VaderAI seeks to establish itself as the premier orchestrator of Agent-Led and Human-Led DAOs focused on the Agentic Economy by leveraging Vader Fun's distribution network.

NameVADER

RankNo.626

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,15%

Circulation Supply996 739 513

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply996 739 513

Circulation Rate0.9967%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15849019150828353,2025-01-02

Lowest Price0.000060938884925464,2024-11-11

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionVader Fun is a DAO platform that enables users to participate in DAOs managed by curated AI Agents and Humans. VaderAI seeks to establish itself as the premier orchestrator of Agent-Led and Human-Led DAOs focused on the Agentic Economy by leveraging Vader Fun's distribution network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
VADER/USDT
VaderAI by Virtuals
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (VADER)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
VADER/USDT
VaderAI by Virtuals
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (VADER)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...