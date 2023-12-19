VC

The world's first determinably feeless L1 EVM chain. As a DAG-based EVM chain, VinuChain boasts one second finality and near-infinite scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional blockchains. VinuChain also offers the unique advantage of 'Determinably Feeless' transactions.

NameVC

RankNo.2083

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.66%

Circulation Supply69,547,349

Max Supply0

Total Supply971,117,922.7309183

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22156860290310043,2023-12-19

Lowest Price0.008939054794697443,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainVC

IntroductionThe world's first determinably feeless L1 EVM chain. As a DAG-based EVM chain, VinuChain boasts one second finality and near-infinite scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional blockchains. VinuChain also offers the unique advantage of 'Determinably Feeless' transactions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.