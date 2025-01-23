VERT

Vertus is a custodial wallet on the TON blockchain, aiming to build an extensive ecosystem of DeFi products, accessible directly through Telegram. This integration ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing for a smooth entry into the world of cryptocurrency.

NameVERT

RankNo.2239

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply527,199,617

Max Supply1,200,000,000

Total Supply1,200,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4393%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001583643798217505,2025-01-23

Lowest Price0.000454048431274251,2025-02-25

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionVertus is a custodial wallet on the TON blockchain, aiming to build an extensive ecosystem of DeFi products, accessible directly through Telegram. This integration ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing for a smooth entry into the world of cryptocurrency.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
VERT/USDT
Vertus
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (VERT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
VERT/USDT
Vertus
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (VERT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...