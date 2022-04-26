VOLT

Volt Inu ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token whose aim is to invest in multiple asset classes such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking & farming of stablecoins. This investment diversity allows mitigating the risk while taking advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of the trending assets.

NameVOLT

RankNo.1041

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply54,766,287,142,827

Max Supply69,000,000,000,000

Total Supply69,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7937%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000003512928725348,2022-04-26

Lowest Price0.000000170017262071,2024-09-01

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVolt Inu ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token whose aim is to invest in multiple asset classes such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking & farming of stablecoins. This investment diversity allows mitigating the risk while taking advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of the trending assets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.