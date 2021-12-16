VOXEL

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

NameVOXEL

RankNo.913

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.78%

Circulation Supply241,042,480.74096566

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8034%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.75817201330435,2021-12-16

Lowest Price0.020168643452961734,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionVOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.