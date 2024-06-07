WAFFLES

NameWAFFLES

RankNo.1577

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply894,466,543

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,378,465.54

Circulation Rate0.8944%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04295198242461536,2024-06-07

Lowest Price0.001623130974260684,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionWaffles Davincij15's Cat. The second chance you have been waiting for… Don’t miss it again.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.