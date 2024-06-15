WEXO

Enter the world of cryptocurrencies with the WEXO app. Wexo is building a global payment infrastructure for the future of finance through Bitcoin Lightning payments.

NameWEXO

RankNo.4504

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply928,000,000

Total Supply928,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.6413906710780073,2024-06-15

Lowest Price0.02337331765674404,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainETH

