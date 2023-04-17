WOJAK

WOJAK is a meme coin.

NameWOJAK

RankNo.682

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply69,404,726,737

Max Supply69,420,000,000

Total Supply69,420,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9997%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002061168787861447,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.000002963817788091,2023-04-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWOJAK is a meme coin.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.