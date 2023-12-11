WOLF

Landwolf is the epitome of Alpha Wolf, the leader of the pack. Not even the highest mountain, the coldest terrain, the darkest forest or fastest prey can stand in the way of the Avalanche Chain mascot. Landwolf was created by Matt Furie as part of the Boy's Club, which stars the characters Pepe, Landwolf, Brett and Andy. This is the Wolf of Crypto.

NameWOLF

RankNo.4624

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply690,000,000,000

Total Supply550,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000085660710498115,2024-03-14

Lowest Price0.000000003309722429,2023-12-11

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.