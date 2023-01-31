XRPH

The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

NameXRPH

RankNo.1274

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.24%

Circulation Supply70,708,715.12957409

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,943,507.35

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4176531973279314,2023-01-31

Lowest Price0.011403885631873823,2023-09-28

Public BlockchainXRP

IntroductionThe first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger - XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.