XVG

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.

NameXVG

RankNo.283

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply16,521,951,235.741348

Max Supply16,521,951,235.741348

Total Supply16,521,951,235.741348

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3005880117416382,2017-12-23

Lowest Price0.00000216713010559,2015-02-05

Public BlockchainXVG

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.