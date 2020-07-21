YFI

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

NameYFI

RankNo.247

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)47,598.24%

Circulation Supply33,813.28710244

Max Supply0

Total Supply36,646.35801769

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High93435.53362241,2021-05-12

Lowest Price739.439122489,2020-07-21

Public BlockchainETH

