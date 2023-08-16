SENTUSDT -- Change-- Index Price-- Fair Price-- Funding Rate / Countdown-- / -- SENTUSDT Last -- -- Fair Price -- 24h Low -- 24h High -- 24h Turnover -- 24h Volume -- Funding Rate / Countdown -- Positions(--) Open Orders(--) Position History Order & Trade History Capital Flow Assets Hide Other Pairs Hide Other Pairs No data Wallet Balance: ‎ -- USDT Place an order, copy trade, or grid trade now Copy Trade Grid Trading Chart Trading Rules Chart Analysis Trading Rules Risk Limit 1s 1m 5m 15m 1H 4H 1D Last Price Original TradingView Depth Original TradingView Depth Order Book Market Trades Order Book -- Price ( USDT ) Quantity ( -- ) Total ( -- ) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Avg. Price ≈ 0 Qty 0 Total 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Avg. Price ≈ 0 Qty 0 Total 0 -- B -- S Market Trades Price ( USDT ) Quantity ( -- ) Time -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- -- -- ‎ --:--:-- All Pullback Rally New High New Low Price Up Price Down Price Up & High Vol Price Down & High Vol. Trading Pair 24h Change No data Open Close Open Close Isolated 1X S Limit Market Trigger Available ‎ -- Quantity (--) 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Buy ‎ 0 -- Sell ‎ 0 -- Max Long 0 -- Max Short 0 -- Open Long Open Short Margin ‎ 0 USDT Margin ‎ 0 USDT Sign Up Log In Limit Market Trigger Isolated 1X S Available ‎ -- Quantity (--) 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Buy ‎ 0 -- Max Long ‎ 0 -- Open Long Margin ‎ 0 USDT Sign Up Log In Quantity (--) 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Sell ‎ 0 -- Max Short ‎ 0 -- Open Short Margin ‎ 0 USDT Sign Up Log In Fee rate Maker - / Taker - Wallet Deposit Transfer Unrealised PNL ‎ -

<p>1)You acknowledge and agree that MEXC will not be liable for any losses and damages caused by any of the following circumstances:</p><article><p>a) Loss of profit, loss of data, loss of opportunity, intangible damages, or any damages arising out from Force Majeure event.</p><p>b) MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that specific Follower and specific transactions may be in violation of the applicable law or this Agreement or other Legal Documents, including, but not limited to, conducting prohibited trading activities (including, inter alia, manipulative or abusive trading behaviour), fraudulent or incorrect information has been provided during the account opening process, or, you have not acted bona fide when using our Services.</p><p>c) MEXC has reasonable grounds to believe that the conduct of Follower on the Platform is suspected of being illegal or improper, including, but not limited to, conducting prohibited trading activities (including, inter alia, manipulative or abusive trading behaviour), fraudulent or incorrect information has been provided during the account opening process, or, you have not acted bona fide when using our Services.</p><p>d) Losses or costs incurred by the purchase or acquisition of any data, information or transactions through the Services.</p><p>e) Your misinterpretation or misunderstanding of the Services, any partial or total loss caused by your direct or indirect participation in relation to the Services and this Agreement.</p></article><p>2)You acknowledge and agree that there are risks related to the function of the Services, including but not limited to automatic trading operations in which your account can start and end transactions without your manual intervention.</p><p>3)You acknowledge and agree that MEXC does not guarantee the success of any copied trade or the fact that the copied trade will be copied to the Follower's account. Copied trade may not be successfully copied for several reasons, including, but not limited to, failure to meet minimum copy trading amount, failure to meet required collateral ratio, triggering of risk-control measures, and other circumstances which violate, or is otherwise prescribed by, this Agreement and/or the Legal Documents.</p><p>4)You acknowledge and agree that a delay of Services may occur and you would incur losses and/or costs, and that the Services may fail.</p><p>5)Investment management services are at your discretion. Please take note that if you decide to engage the Services to copy specific traders and/or follow specific trading strategies, you are deemed to have considered your overall financial situation, including financial planning, and you understand that using the Services function is extremely speculative, and the loss you could incur may be greater than the Trader. The Trader can make both profitable and losing trades.</p><p>6)The Services provided herein are for your reference only. If you make an investment decision based on the information provided on the Platform or the information obtained through the Services, you shall bear your own risk.</p><p>7)You shall make independent research and judgment before making an investment decision. You should independently determine whether your investment, strategy, or any other products and services meet your own needs based on your investment objectives and personal and financial conditions.</p><p>8)You shall be solely responsible for the losses caused by the automatic execution of operations using the Services function.</p><p>9)Any information on the Platform is intended to provide trading dynamics and information services for Traders and Followers. This Platform does not provide any form of investment advice and does not imply the provision of such information or functions in any form. You shall conduct independent research and make independent investment decisions on the information collected through this Platform or the Services function.</p><p>10)You agree and accept that the following, without limitation, are reasons that may cause failure to perform the Services:</p><article><p>a)The number of Followers of the Trader has reached the upper limit;</p><p>b)The Trader has ceased to operate;</p><p>c)Your current status is a Trader;</p><p>d)No assets or funds in your account; and</p><p>e)The Trader's order limit has reached the upper limit.</p></article><p>We will take reasonable steps to monitor the performance of any Trader under the Services functionality. We reserve the right to pause, stop, or block any Trader from being copied under the Services functionality.</p><p>MEXC expressly reserves all the rights for final explanation of this Agreement within the scope of the law.</p>