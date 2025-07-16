Analysis of Common Technical Indicators in the Cryptocurrency Market





Technical indicator analysis refers to the quantitative analysis method used to judge market trends based on certain statistical methods and complex calculation formulas. The MEXC platform provides numerous technical analysis indicators. Today, we will introduce some commonly used technical indicators.









The Moving Average displays the average asset price over a specific period in a linear manner. Types of moving averages include Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and Weighted Moving Average (WMA).













1) Smooth Price Fluctuations: Moving averages can filter out short-term price fluctuations, making trends more visible and helping to identify long-term market trends.





2) Provides Support and Resistance Levels: Moving averages can serve as references for support and resistance levels. When the price trend crosses above the moving average, the moving average can act as support, and vice versa.





3) Identifies Trend Reversals: The crossing of moving averages can be used to determine trend reversal points. For example, when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average from below, it is called a "golden cross" and may indicate the start of an upward price trend.









1) Lagging: Moving averages are calculated based on past price data, so they have a lagging nature and cannot provide real-time buy and sell signals. In rapidly changing markets, moving averages may not capture price changes promptly.





2) Ineffective in Non-Trending Markets: Moving averages may not provide effective signals when the market is in correction or choppy. They are more suitable for markets with clear trends.





3) Potential for False Signals: Moving averages can be affected by abnormal price fluctuations, leading to incorrect judgments. If prices fluctuate around the moving average, it may produce false buy and sell signals.









The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) gives higher weight to more recent price data, making the EMA more responsive to price changes. The EMA can be used to capture short-term trends and identify potential trend reversals.













1) Faster Response to Price Changes: Since the EMA gives higher weight to recent price data, it can respond more quickly to price changes.





2) Better Smoothing Effect: Although the EMA is more sensitive to recent prices, it can still smooth out price fluctuations and provide a relatively stable trend line. Compared to the Simple Moving Average (SMA), the EMA can reduce lag more effectively.





3) Strong Adaptability: Because the EMA is more sensitive to recent price data, it can better adapt to changes in different markets. The EMA can more accurately capture price changes during rapid market movements or choppy conditions.









1) Potential for False Signals: Since the EMA is more sensitive to price changes, it may generate more signals in the short term, including false signals. Traders need to use other indicators and analysis methods to filter out false signals and confirm the reliability of trading signals.





2) High Sensitivity to Price Reversals: Due to its sensitivity to recent prices, the EMA may provide earlier signals during price reversals. This can be advantageous for short-term traders, but long-term investors may need further confirmation and analysis.









The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) generates signals by calculating the difference between two moving averages and the crossover of these averages. It is used to measure the strength of price trends and the likelihood of reversals. The MACD consists of three parts: the fast moving average (DIF line), the slow moving average (DEA line), and the histogram (MACD bars).













1) Trend Following: The MACD indicator helps track changes in price trends. A buy signal is generated when the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average from below; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving average crosses below the slow moving average from above.





2) Divergence Support: Observing the divergence between price and the MACD can help determine the potential for price reversals. Positive and negative divergences can provide additional trading signals.









1) Lagging Nature: Since the MACD is based on moving average calculations, it is a lagging indicator and may not capture rapid price changes in real time, resulting in significant lag.





2) False Signals: The MACD may generate false trading signals in certain conditions, especially when the market is in correction or in a choppy state. Crossovers and histogram changes can frequently produce false signals.









Bollinger Bands (BOLL) measures market price volatility and indicates overbought and oversold conditions. They consist of three lines: the upper band (UP), the middle band (MID), and the lower band (DN).













1) Volatility Measurement: When price volatility increases, the width of the Bollinger Bands expands; when volatility decreases, the width contracts. Changes in the width of the bands can provide signals about the increase or decrease in market volatility.





2) Support and Resistance: The upper and lower bands of Bollinger Bands can be viewed as support and resistance levels for the price. When the price touches the upper band, it may experience a pullback; when the price touches the lower band, it may experience a rebound.





3) Trend Assessment: The middle band of Bollinger Bands can be used to assess the price trend. When the price is above the middle band, it indicates an uptrend; when the price is below the middle band, it indicates a downtrend.









1) Lagging Nature: Bollinger Bands are based on moving averages and standard deviation calculations, so they also have a certain degree of lag.





2) False Breakouts: In some cases, the price may break above the upper band or below the lower band but then return within the bands. This can lead to false breakout signals and mislead traders.









The Relative Strength Index (RSI) generates an indicator ranging between 0 and 100 by calculating the average rise and fall in prices over a period to analyze overbought or oversold conditions. The RSI is an indicator for assessing the magnitude and strength of price movements in cryptocurrencies.













1) Overbought and Oversold Signals: When the RSI indicator exceeds 70, it suggests an overbought condition, increasing the likelihood of a market correction. Conversely, when the RSI indicator falls below 30, it indicates an oversold condition, increasing the likelihood of a market rebound.





2) Trend Strength Measurement: When the RSI indicator is in a high range (e.g., above 70), it suggests that the price trend is strong. When the RSI indicator is in a low range (e.g., below 30), it suggests that the price trend is weak.









1) Noise Signals: The RSI indicator may frequently generate false signals in volatile markets, leading to incorrect trading decisions.





2) Parameter Settings: The parameter settings of the RSI indicator (such as the calculation period) affect the results. Different markets and time periods may require different parameter settings, which need to be adjusted according to the specific situation.









We will use the MEXC futures trading platform as an example (the method for spot trading is the same):





1) Open the MEXC website and log in to your account, then click on [Futures] to enter the futures trading page.





2) Click on the indicator button above the K-line chart.





3) On the "Indicators" page, select the indicators you want to add. For example, add the Moving Average (MA) indicator as shown in the image below.





4) Click [Confirm] to complete the indicator configuration.







