Best XRP Wallets: Hardware & Software Options for Secure Storage

With XRP’s remarkable resurgence and growing institutional adoption, choosing the right XRP wallet has become crucial for both new and experienced crypto holders. As of March 2025, over 5.3 million wallets hold XRP, reflecting the cryptocurrency’s expanding user base and increasing demand for secure storage solutions.

Whether you’re looking for maximum security through cold storage or need quick access for daily transactions, understanding your wallet options is essential. This comprehensive guide explores the best wallets that support XRP, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and security requirements.





Key Takeaways

Growing Adoption : Over 5.3 million wallets hold XRP as of March 2025.

Lightning Speed : XRP transactions settle in 3-5 seconds with $0.0002 fees.

Two Main Types : Hot wallets for daily use, cold wallets for maximum security.

Top Software Options : Xaman (XRP-focused), Trust Wallet (multi-currency), Exodus (beginner-friendly).

Best Hardware Choices : Ledger series, Trezor Safe 5, and ELLIPAL Titan 2.0.

Security Critical : $2.2 billion stolen in crypto hacks during 2024 per Chainalysis.

Activation Fee : XRP accounts require 1 XRP minimum reserve to activate.

Choose by Purpose: Hardware for holding, software for trading, specialized for advanced features.





An XRP wallet is a digital tool that allows you to store, send, and receive XRP tokens on the XRP Ledger network. Unlike traditional bank accounts, XRP wallets give you direct control over your cryptocurrency through cryptographic keys. Each wallet generates a unique XRP wallet address that serves as your identifier on the network.

The XRP Ledger processes transactions in just 3-5 seconds with fees as low as $0.0002, making it one of the fastest and most cost-effective blockchain networks. However, this speed advantage is only useful when paired with a reliable wallet that can handle the network’s capabilities.

XRP wallets fall into two main categories:

Hot Wallets (Software Wallets) stay connected to the internet, offering convenience for frequent transactions. These include XRP wallet apps for mobile devices, desktop software, and web-based wallets. While easily accessible, they’re more vulnerable to online threats. Cold Wallets (Hardware Wallets) store your private keys offline, providing maximum security against hackers and malware. These physical devices are ideal for long-term storage but require more technical knowledge to use effectively.





Xaman (formerly XUMM) is an XRP ledger wallet specifically designed for the XRP Ledger ecosystem. With over 1.5 million downloads, it serves users worldwide.

Key features include:

Self-custodial security with full private key control

Native XRP Ledger integration with access to all network features

Built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) functionality

Support for XRP-based tokens and NFTs

Hardware wallet integration with Tangem cards

The wallet requires a minimum 1 XRP deposit to activate your account, as mandated by the XRP Ledger protocol.

Trust Wallet offers multi-currency support, making it suitable for users holding various cryptocurrencies alongside XRP. This crypto wallet for XRP provides:

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

Integration with decentralized applications (DApps)

Built-in exchange features

Strong security with biometric authentication

Support for yield earning opportunities through DeFi protocols

Exodus provides cross-platform functionality, making it a popular crypto wallet for XRP. Notable features include:

Synchronization across desktop and mobile devices

Built-in exchange with competitive rates

Portfolio tracking and analytics

Hardware wallet integration (Ledger and Trezor)

24/7 customer support







Ledger hardware wallets are widely used for XRP cold storage. The company offers several models:

Ledger Nano X : Features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing mobile management while maintaining offline security. Supports over 5,500 cryptocurrencies including XRP.

Ledger Flex : Includes a 2.84-inch touchscreen for easy transaction verification and can display NFTs. Offers the most premium experience for XRP storage.

Ledger Nano S Plus : The most affordable option while maintaining the same security standards as premium models.

All Ledger devices use CC EAL5+ certified secure elements and integrate seamlessly with Ledger Live software for managing your XRP holdings.





Trezor hardware wallets offer open-source security, allowing community verification of all code. The Trezor Safe 5 provides:

Full-color touchscreen interface

Shamir backup for enhanced recovery options

Native XRP Ledger support

Integration with Tor network for privacy

USB-only connectivity (no Bluetooth)

ELLIPAL Titan 2.0 provides air-gapped security by using QR codes for all communications, eliminating any network connectivity risks:

4-inch touchscreen display

Camera for QR code scanning

Support for 10,000+ cryptocurrencies including XRP

Mobile app integration

Complete isolation from internet threats





Securing your XRP requires following established security protocols:

Private Key Management : Never share your seed phrase or private keys. Store them offline on paper or metal backup devices like Cryptotag. Your seed phrase is the master key to your funds.

Two-Factor Authentication : Enable 2FA wherever possible to add an extra security layer to your wallet accounts.

Regular Updates : Keep your wallet software updated to patch security vulnerabilities and add new features.

Phishing Prevention: Always verify wallet websites before entering sensitive information. Bookmark official sites and never click links in suspicious emails.

With over $2.2 billion stolen in crypto hacks during 2024, following these security practices is more important than ever.





Selecting the best wallet for XRP depends on your specific needs:

For Long-Term Storage : Choose hardware wallets like cold wallets for XRP protect against online threats. : Choose hardware wallets like Ledger Nano X or Trezor Safe 5 for maximum security. Theseprotect against online threats.

For Active Trading : Software wallets like Xaman or Trust Wallet offer quick access and exchange integration for frequent transactions.

For Beginners : Start with user-friendly options like Exodus or Trust Wallet that provide intuitive interfaces and comprehensive support.

For Advanced Users: Consider Xaman for full XRP Ledger functionality or hardware wallets for enterprise-level security.





Setting up an XRP wallet involves several key steps:

Choose Your Wallet Type: Decide between software convenience or hardware security Download from Official Sources: Always use official websites or app stores Create Strong Authentication: Set up PINs, passwords, and biometric locks Backup Your Seed Phrase: Write down recovery words and store them securely offline Fund Your Wallet: Remember the 1 XRP minimum reserve requirement for XRP Ledger accounts Test Small Transactions: Send small amounts first to verify everything works correctly





Modern XRP wallets offer advanced features beyond basic storage:

DeFi Integration : Access decentralized exchanges and lending protocols directly through wallets like Xaman, which provides native XRP Ledger DEX functionality.

NFT Support : Store and manage XRP Ledger-based NFTs alongside your XRP tokens.

Multi-Signature Security : Some wallets support multi-sig setups for enhanced security in business or shared account scenarios.

Staking Services: While XRP doesn’t use traditional proof-of-stake, some wallets offer wrapped XRP yield earning options through DeFi protocols.









XRP wallet development continues advancing with new features and integrations. RippleNet now has over 300 financial institutions in its network across 45+ countries, and growing institutional adoption, wallet providers are expanding functionality to meet diverse user needs.

Emerging trends include:

Enhanced mobile security features

Better integration with traditional finance

Improved user interfaces for mainstream adoption

Advanced DeFi and smart contract capabilities





Choosing the right XRP wallet is crucial for securing your digital assets in this evolving crypto landscape. Whether you prioritize the maximum security of hardware wallets like Ledger and Trezor, or prefer the convenience of software solutions like Xaman and Trust Wallet, the key is matching your wallet choice to your specific use case and security requirements.

For long-term holders, hardware wallets provide unmatched protection against online threats. Active traders benefit from software wallets’ quick access and exchange integration. Beginners should start with user-friendly options before progressing to more advanced solutions.

Remember that wallet security ultimately depends on following best practices: keeping software updated, storing seed phrases offline, and never sharing private keys. With XRP’s growing adoption and the expanding ecosystem of available wallets, securing your holdings has never been more important—or more achievable.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always research thoroughly and consider your risk tolerance before making investment decisions.