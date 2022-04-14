BEST

Best Wallet is a multi-chain Web3 wallet ecosystem powered by the $BEST token, designed for retail crypto users and DeFi communities seeking a secure, all-in-one platform for storing, trading, staking, and accessing new tokens.

NameBEST

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBest Wallet is a multi-chain Web3 wallet ecosystem powered by the $BEST token, designed for retail crypto users and DeFi communities seeking a secure, all-in-one platform for storing, trading, staking, and accessing new tokens.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.