China Bitcoin Ban Explained: Cases, Regulations, and What's Legal

China's relationship with Bitcoin has sparked global attention, especially after recent controversies involving billions of dollars in seized cryptocurrency.

This article explains China's Bitcoin ban, major enforcement cases, and what the restrictions mean for ordinary citizens.

You'll learn why China took such strict measures, how the ban actually works in practice, and what alternatives the government is developing.

Key Takeaways:

China's first major move against Bitcoin came in December 2013 when the People's Bank of China declared that Bitcoin wasn't real currency.

The announcement allowed people to buy and sell Bitcoin as a "virtual commodity" but banned financial institutions from handling cryptocurrency transactions.

Bitcoin's price dropped about 50% after this announcement, though trading platforms continued operating for four more years.





Everything changed in September 2017 when China issued a sweeping ban on Initial Coin Offerings and cryptocurrency exchanges.

The government called ICOs "unauthorized illegal public financing" suspected of fraud, pyramid schemes, and money laundering.

All domestic cryptocurrency trading platforms were ordered to shut down, forcing the industry to move overseas almost overnight.

Before the ban, China accounted for more than 90% of global Bitcoin trading volume, but the figure dropped dramatically after exchanges were forced to close.





China's government cited three main concerns that drove the cryptocurrency crackdown.

First, capital control remained the biggest priority since China strictly limits how much money citizens can move abroad each year.

Second, regulators worried about massive fraud targeting elderly Chinese citizens who invested retirement savings into Ponzi schemes disguised as cryptocurrency opportunities.

Third, China's central bank wanted to maintain its monopoly on currency issuance, as the law explicitly forbids any "token tickets" that could replace the renminbi.





Qian Zhimin's case represents one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud schemes ever prosecuted, showing the scale of Bitcoin-related crime in China.

Between 2014 and 2017, Qian operated a company called Lantian Gerui that claimed to mine Bitcoin and develop health technology products.

The scheme defrauded 128,000 Chinese investors out of approximately £4.6 billion by promising 200% returns over two and a half years.

Qian fled China in 2017 with her Bitcoin fortune, eventually settling in a luxury Hampstead mansion before UK police arrested her in April 2024.

British authorities seized over 61,000 Bitcoin from Qian's laptops and hard drives, marking the largest cryptocurrency seizure in UK history.





A diplomatic conflict erupted when China accused the United States of orchestrating the theft of 127,000 Bitcoin worth roughly $13 billion.

China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center claimed the December 2020 hack of the LuBian mining pool bore signatures of a "state-level hacker operation".

The stolen Bitcoin later appeared in US government wallets after federal prosecutors seized them in connection with Cambodia tycoon Chen Zhi's fraud case.

Chen faced US indictment for wire fraud and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging he used LuBian mining operations to launder illicit proceeds.

China viewed the seizure as a provocative act rather than legitimate law enforcement, escalating cyber tensions between the world's two largest economies.





Despite political tensions, China and the US have ramped up joint actions against transnational cryptocurrency scam syndicates operating in Southeast Asia.

The US Department of Justice launched a Scam Center Strike Force specifically targeting crypto investment fraud that has cost Americans nearly $10 billion annually.

These enforcement cases reveal that China's government bitcoin holdings primarily come from seized criminal assets rather than strategic investments.

Both countries now recognize that cryptocurrency fraud requires international cooperation regardless of their disagreements over individual cases.









The reality of China's Bitcoin ban creates a confusing gray area where ownership isn't explicitly illegal but practical use remains extremely difficult.

Chinese law prohibits cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms but doesn't criminalize individuals for simply owning Bitcoin.

Many Chinese crypto enthusiasts continue participating through overseas exchanges, peer-to-peer platforms, and VPN services that mask their location.

However, these workarounds carry significant risks since users have no legal protection if something goes wrong.

The government actively monitors capital flows and can freeze bank accounts suspected of cryptocurrency transactions, even though buying Bitcoin itself isn't technically a crime.

Mining operations faced their own crackdown, with most large-scale Bitcoin mining farms forced to relocate to Kazakhstan, the United States, or other countries.

Anyone attempting to buy Bitcoin in China today must navigate a complex landscape where every transaction happens in a legal shadow.





The People's Bank of China views this centralized cryptocurrency as the solution to Bitcoin's "problems" from the government's perspective.

Unlike Bitcoin's anonymous transactions, every Digital Yuan payment flows through systems that allow complete government monitoring and control.

The central bank provides the algorithms and infrastructure, ensuring the digital currency strengthens rather than undermines China's existing monetary policy.

This approach lets China capture blockchain's technological benefits while maintaining the capital controls and financial oversight that made them ban Bitcoin in the first place.

Major state-owned banks like China Zheshang Bank and Postal Savings Bank of China have launched blockchain projects for asset custody and receivables management, showing that China's issue was never with the technology itself.

The Digital Yuan also aims to reduce transaction costs and expand financial services to rural areas while giving regulators unprecedented visibility into money flows.

If successful, China's model could demonstrate how governments worldwide might respond to cryptocurrency challenges by creating their own controlled alternatives.









Is Bitcoin banned in China?

Bitcoin trading and exchanges are banned, but personal ownership exists in a legal gray area.





How many times has China banned Bitcoin?

China issued major cryptocurrency restrictions in 2013 and a comprehensive ban in 2017, though media often reports each enforcement action as a new "ban."





Does China own Bitcoin?

The Chinese government holds seized Bitcoin from criminal cases but has no strategic Bitcoin reserve like some speculate.





Will China unban Bitcoin?

No indication suggests China plans to reverse the ban, especially since they're developing the competing Digital Yuan.





Is Bitcoin mining legal in China?

Bitcoin mining faced crackdowns, with most large-scale operations forced to relocate overseas.





Can I buy Bitcoin in China?

Direct purchase through legal channels is essentially impossible, though some people use overseas platforms despite the risks.





China's strict stance on Bitcoin reflects deeper priorities around capital control and financial sovereignty that won't change soon.

The major fraud cases demonstrate that enforcement focuses on scams and illegal platforms rather than targeting ordinary cryptocurrency owners.

While Chinese citizens face significant barriers to Bitcoin access, the government's Digital Yuan development shows China embracing blockchain technology on its own terms.

For anyone considering cryptocurrency involvement in China, understanding these restrictions and their real-world enforcement remains essential for avoiding legal trouble.

The global crypto market has adapted to China's absence, though the country's eventual approach to digital currency innovation will continue shaping worldwide cryptocurrency regulation.





