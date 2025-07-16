Fans Feast on the Passion Burning on the Green Field, How Sports Enthusiasts Strike Gold Off the Field





The UEFA Euro and Copa América tournaments are in full swing, capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide. Beyond the competitive allure of the matches, these sports events have also given rise to derivative activities such as betting, attracting the participation of a large fan base. For users in the crypto community, fan tokens represent an exceptionally appealing way to engage.









Fan tokens are products of the fan economy issued by sports clubs, aimed at providing their fan communities with exclusive membership benefits and gaining support from more fans. Holders of fan tokens typically have the right to enjoy membership privileges, such as access to exclusive content, prizes, experiences, and voting rights on club decisions.





Fan tokens currently span various fields including football, rugby, motorsports, basketball, cricket, esports, ice hockey, and combat sports. Among these, football fan tokens are the most popular and exhibit the highest liquidity.









2.1 Community Engagement: Fan tokens promote interaction and participation between fans and their supported teams. Token holders can participate in decision-making, voting, and community activities, enhancing their sense of involvement and belonging.





2.2 Value Recognition: Fan tokens represent fans' support and recognition of a specific team, thus having emotional value. Holders can show their love and loyalty to a particular project and connect and interact with other supporters.





2.3 Economic Incentives: Fan tokens can provide economic incentives, such as rewarding holders for participating in specific activities, promoting projects, or sharing content. This incentive mechanism helps promote community activity and allows holders to gain economic returns from the projects they support.





2.4 Decentralization and Liquidity: Fan tokens are usually issued based on blockchain technology, addressing trust issues. Additionally, tokens can be traded on specific exchanges or platforms. This allows holders to buy or sell tokens when needed, benefiting from them.









According to CoinGecko data, the following football fan tokens have been selected based on their market capitalization and liquidity. Due to different issuing entities, these football fan tokens are further categorized as follows:





Token Name Token Symbol Description Argentine Football Association Fan Token ARG Argentina Football Association Fan Token. The Argentina Football Association is the governing body of football in Argentina. Argentina is a traditional powerhouse in South American football and the winner of the last World Cup. Brazil National Football Team Fan Token BFT Brazil National Football Team Fan Token. Issued by the Brazil National Football Team, which has won the World Cup 5 times, making it the team with the most championships in World Cup history. Spain National Football Team Fan Token SNFT Spain National Football Team Fan Token. Issued by the Spain National Football Team, a traditional powerhouse in European football. Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token FPFT Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token. Issued by the Peruvian National Football Team





Token Name Token Symbol Description Paris Saint-Germain PSG Paris Saint-Germain Football Club Fan Token. Top stars Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar have all played for this club. FC Barcelona FT BAR Barcelona Football Club Fan Token. A world-class club based in Spain and the club with the most championship trophies in Spain. Manchester City Fan Token CITY Manchester City Football Club Fan Token. A long-established football club based in the UK. Santos FC Fan Token SANTOS Santos Football Club Fan Token. A well-known Brazilian football club, home to the legendary player Pelé. Galatasaray Fan Token GAL Galatasaray Sports Club Fan Token.









Chiliz is a leading fan token project aimed at building infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry. Currently, Chiliz has launched 82 fan tokens in collaboration with top football clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Manchester United. Fans can buy and trade fan tokens of partner club brands, as well as have the ability to participate in, influence, and vote in club surveys and polls.









We will use the leading fan token project, CHZ, as an example to demonstrate how to place an order.





Open the MEXC App and tap on the search bar at the top of the homepage. Enter "CHZ" and select the CHZ/USDT trading pair under the [Spot] category to access the K-line page. Tap on [Buy], select [Market] as the order type, and fill in either the [Amount] or [Total] field. Finally, tap [Buy CHZ] to place your order.





You can also choose to place a limit order, stop-limit order, or OCO order for purchasing CHZ in spot trading.









Fan tokens offer a new way for fans to engage by encouraging community participation, shaping value recognition, and providing economic incentives. This promotes closer connections and interactions between fans and teams. This model also serves as an excellent paradigm for the application of blockchain technology.



