How Many Ethereum Coins Are There? Complete ETH Supply Guide

As of December 2024, approximately 120.4 million ETH coins are in circulation.
This number represents the total supply of Ethereum available for trading, staking, and use across the network.
The Ethereum network launched in July 2015 with 72 million ETH created at genesis, which included 60 million sold during the initial crowd sale and 12 million allocated to early contributors and the Ethereum Foundation.
Since launch, the supply has grown through block rewards paid to network validators, though the rate of new issuance has decreased significantly over time.
The current circulating supply reflects years of mining rewards under Proof-of-Work and, more recently, staking rewards under Proof-of-Stake following The Merge in September 2022.
Unlike cryptocurrencies with fixed maximum supplies, Ethereum's total supply continues to change daily based on network activity and protocol mechanisms.
More than 55 million ETH sits in staking contracts (as reported in recent network data), representing approximately 46% of the total circulating supply locked to secure the network.
This substantial staking participation directly affects liquid supply available for trading and reduces selling pressure.
The Ethereum network operates through thousands of validator nodes distributed globally, each requiring a minimum stake of 32 ETH to participate.
These validators process transactions, propose new blocks, and maintain network security in exchange for ETH rewards.
The number of Ethereum holders continues growing, with millions of unique wallet addresses holding ETH across centralized exchanges like MEXC and decentralized wallets.
Geographic distribution of nodes spans every continent, ensuring decentralization and resistance to localized failures or censorship attempts.
Network participation metrics matter because higher validator counts increase security, while staking levels directly influence both issuance rates and the percentage of supply actively circulating in markets.
Ethereum's supply model represents a fundamental departure from fixed-cap cryptocurrencies, with approximately 120 million ETH currently in circulation and no predetermined maximum limit.
The network's innovative combination of reduced issuance through Proof-of-Stake and the EIP-1559 burn mechanism creates dynamic supply economics that respond to actual usage patterns.
Whether Ethereum trends toward deflation or mild inflation depends entirely on network activity levels and validator participation.
For investors and users, understanding these supply dynamics provides crucial context for evaluating Ethereum's long-term value proposition as both a cryptocurrency and a platform for decentralized applications.