Belong's core product, CheckIn, functions as a performance-based affiliate network where venues connect with visitors through verified community recommendations. The platform uses multi-verification systems combining QR codes, NFC technology, and geo-location to confirm physical presence at venues. Smart contracts automatically calculate and distribute rewards once a referred visitor makes a purchase, ensuring venues only compensate promoters for verified visits that generate revenue.

RankNo.2723

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,81%

Circulation Supply70.966.666

Max Supply750.000.000

Total Supply750.000.000

Circulation Rate0.0946%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16054124197194466,2025-11-06

Lowest Price0.002353255461294387,2025-12-11

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

