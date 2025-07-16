How to Access MEXC via H5









Step 1: Visit the MEXC official website from your device's browser.





Step 2: Tap Sign Up Now and complete the following:

1）Enter your email address

2）Set your password

3）Enter the verification code sent to your email









Step 3: After signing up, you can start using MEXC.









3）Markets: Monitor real-time market conditions.

4）Trade: Conduct Spot or Futures trading.

5）Futures: Access Futures trading directly.

6）Assets: Deposit, withdraw, or manage your crypto holdings.









Step 1: Tap Deposit Now





Step 2: Tap On-Chain Deposit





Step 3: Select the deposit crypto and network to generate your deposit address. Be aware that fees may vary depending on the network.





Step 4: Finally, copy the deposit address and deposit your crypto into your MEXC account.

1）To avoid deposit failure, please confirm the address and network is correct before depositing.

2）The time it takes to deposit varies depending on the chain and token. It can take up to a day. If it takes longer than that, consider contacting Customer Service.













The MEXC Futures trading platform is divided into USDT-M Futures and Coin-M Futures:





USDT-M Futures contracts settle in USDT: You can engage in Futures trading for multiple tokens on MEXC by holding USDT.





Coin-M Futures contracts settle in cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, etc.





Step 1: Transfer funds



Before trading Futures, you must ensure you have sufficient assets (e.g., USDT) in your Futures account.





1）Open the MEXC App and tap Assets - Transfer.

2）Confirm: Transfer from Spot to Futures.

3）Choose the crypto. (USDT is used as an example.)

4）Enter the transfer amount.

5）Tap Transfer.









Step 2: Select the trading pair





1) Enter the Futures page, tap the token name in the upper left corner.

2) Select the trading pair you want to trade.

3) Tap Open.









Step 3: Set margin mode





Choose Isolated or Crossmargin mode.





Isolated Margin: In this mode, the position for each order is calculated independently when the order is triggered. If it is necessary to add positions, even if you have sufficient assets in other isolated margin accounts or cross margin accounts, it will not automatically add positions for that trading pair. You will need to manually add positions.





Example: When using isolated margin mode, a user has 1,000 USDT in their Futures account, uses only 200 USDT as initial margin, and opens a long position in BTC. When facing liquidation, the user will only lose 200 USDT, not the entire USDT balance in the account.





Cross Margin: In this mode, you use all available balances in the corresponding settlement currency as position margin to maintain your position and avoid liquidation. In cross margin mode, if the net asset value is insufficient to meet the maintenance margin requirement, liquidation will be triggered. If the position is liquidated, you will lose all assets in the corresponding settlement currency.





Example: In cross margin mode, a user has 1,000 USDT in their Futures account, uses only 200 USDT as initial margin, and opens a long position in BTC. When facing liquidation, the user will lose the entire USDT balance in the account.





Relationship between Margin Mode and Existing Positions/Orders: Adjusting the margin mode does not affect existing positions and open orders.









Step 4: Set leverage





1) Tap the leverage multiplier.





2) Adjust the leverage to your desired multiplier.





The principle of leverage in futures trading is primarily reflected in the margin system. When engaging in futures trading, you don't need to deposit 100% of your capital. Instead, you only need to invest a small amount of funds as margin based on the value of the futures, according to a certain ratio.









Step 5: Place an order





1) Enter the quantity.





2) Place the order: Open Short/Open Long.





"Open Long" means buying an asset with the expectation that its price will increase, while "Open Short" means selling an asset you don't own, with the expectation that its price will decrease.





A market order is used in the example below. (Market orders are the most easily executable orders, meaning your order will be filled at the best available market price.)









Step 6: Close a position





1) Scroll down to find your position and tap Close.

2) Choose Market Order or Limit Order. If you use a limit order, you need to enter your order price.

3) Tap Confirm to close a position.













Step 1: Tap the share icon at bottom of the Safari bottom toolbar.





Step 2: Select Add to Home Screen, and the MEXC icon will appear on your device.









