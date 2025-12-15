iDEAL is one of the most widely used and trusted online payment methods in the Netherlands, allowing you to make secure, real-time payments directly through your bank. With iDEAL on MEXC, you caniDEAL is one of the most widely used and trusted online payment methods in the Netherlands, allowing you to make secure, real-time payments directly through your bank. With iDEAL on MEXC, you can
How to Buy Crypto via iDEAL

Dec 15, 2025
iDEAL is one of the most widely used and trusted online payment methods in the Netherlands, allowing you to make secure, real-time payments directly through your bank. With iDEAL on MEXC, you can purchase crypto quickly and safely without relying on credit cards.

This guide will walk you through the steps to buy crypto using iDEAL on MEXC. Before you begin, please ensure that your Advanced KYC and any required additional verification have been completed.

How to Buy Crypto with iDEAL on MEXC


Step 1: Start Your Purchase

From the home screen, tap Deposit, then select Quick Buy/Sell.


Step 2: Choose Your Currency and Crypto

Select EUR as your fiat currency, choose the cryptocurrency you want to receive, and enter the amount you wish to purchase.

Step 3: Select Your Payment Method

Choose Dutch Bank Transfer (iDEAL) as your payment method and tap Buy Crypto.


Step 4: Complete Initial Setup (First-Time Users Only)

If this is your first time using the service, you will be prompted to provide some basic information to create an account with our payment partner.


Step 5: Review Your Order

Verify all payment and order details before proceeding.


Step 6: Approve the Payment in Your Banking App

You will be redirected to our payment partner's page, where you can open your bank's online bank or mobile app to authorize the transaction using your bank's authentication method.



Step 7: Receive Your Crypto Instantly

Once the payment is confirmed, your purchased crypto will be credited to your Spot Wallet within seconds.



With iDEAL on MEXC, purchasing crypto is faster and more convenient than ever. Begin your trading journey with confidence today.


