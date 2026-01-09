How to Apply for the MEXC × ether.fi Credit Card





ether.fito launch the enhancedMEXC × ether.fi Credit Card, offering upgraded cashback rewards that go beyond the standard ether.fi Card. MEXC is pleased to partner withto launch the enhanced, offering upgraded cashback rewards that go beyond the standard ether.fi Card.





Spend globally with Apple Pay or Google Pay , stay fully in control of your crypto, and earn instant rewards with every purchase.





Follow the steps below to get your card.









Before applying through the MEXC website, ensure you have completed Advanced KYC Verification.









Buy Cryptoin the top navigation bar and selectingMEXC Card. Visit the MEXC Card page . Alternatively, navigate to the page by hovering overin the top navigation bar and selecting









ClickApply Nowto be redirected to theether.fipage to begin the application.





Apply Now









Sign up for yourether.fi membership accountby following the on-screen instructions.









Once your account is successfully created, clickActivateto continue and proceed with the ether.fi card application process.













Choose one of the available top-up methods to fund your account and prepare for card activation.













ClickActivate Cardto start the verification process. You will be prompted to submit information such as passport details and a video of yourself when creating an account.









KYCRequirements Steps





The KYC verification process typically includes the following steps:

Identification document

Mobile Verification

Selfie (Advanced Liveness Check)

Card Issuer Questionnaire





To make sure your KYC verification goes smoothly, please have all required documents ready and complete each step carefully. Having your identification documents and personal information prepared in advance will help speed up the process.









Once your verification is completed, you can go ahead and create your cash card.













After your card is ready, link it toApple PayorGoogle Payand start making purchases worldwide with your credit card anywhere Visa is accepted, while earningup to 4% cashback.









Supported Countries for MEXC ×ether.fiCard





Andorra, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, BVI, Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Grenada, Guatamala, Guernsey, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Missouri, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico*, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, UAE, UK, Uruguay, Malaysia





For more details about ether.fi cards, please visit: https://www.ether.fi/cash



