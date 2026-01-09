MEXC is pleased to partner withether.fito launch the enhancedMEXC × ether.fi Credit Card, offering upgraded cashback rewards that go beyond the standard ether.fi Card. Spend globally withAppleMEXC is pleased to partner withether.fito launch the enhancedMEXC × ether.fi Credit Card, offering upgraded cashback rewards that go beyond the standard ether.fi Card. Spend globally withApple
How to Apply for the MEXC × ether.fi Credit Card

MEXC is pleased to partner withether.fito launch the enhancedMEXC × ether.fi Credit Card, offering upgraded cashback rewards that go beyond the standard ether.fi Card.

Spend globally withApple PayorGoogle Pay, stay fully in control of your crypto, and earn instant rewards with every purchase.

Follow the steps below to get your card.

Step 1: Complete KYC Verification on MEXC


Before applying through the MEXC website, ensure you have completedAdvanced KYCVerification.

Step 2: Apply for Your Card


Visit theMEXC Card page. Alternatively, navigate to the page by hovering overBuy Cryptoin the top navigation bar and selectingMEXC Card.


ClickApply Nowto be redirected to theether.fipage to begin the application.



Sign up for yourether.fi membership accountby following the on-screen instructions.


Once your account is successfully created, clickActivateto continue and proceed with the ether.fi card application process.


Step 3: Top Up Your Account


Choose one of the available top-up methods to fund your account and prepare for card activation.


Step 4: Activate Your Card


ClickActivate Cardto start the verification process. You will be prompted to submit information such as passport details and a video of yourself when creating an account.


KYCRequirements Steps

The KYC verification process typically includes the following steps:
  • Identification document
  • Mobile Verification
  • Selfie (Advanced Liveness Check)
  • Card Issuer Questionnaire

To make sure your KYC verification goes smoothly, please have all required documents ready and complete each step carefully. Having your identification documents and personal information prepared in advance will help speed up the process.

Step 5: Create Your Card


Once your verification is completed, you can go ahead and create your cash card.


Step 6: Start Spending


After your card is ready, link it toApple PayorGoogle Payand start making purchases worldwide with your credit card anywhere Visa is accepted, while earningup to 4% cashback.


Supported Countries for MEXC ×ether.fiCard

Andorra, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, BVI, Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Grenada, Guatamala, Guernsey, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Missouri, Norway, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico*, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, UAE, UK, Uruguay, Malaysia

For more details about ether.fi cards, please visit:https://www.ether.fi/cash

