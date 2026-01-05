How to Buy Solana (SOL)? Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Solana has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies for investors seeking fast transactions and low fees.

If you're wondering how to buy Solana, this guide walks you through every step of the process.

You'll learn what makes Solana special, how to purchase SOL tokens on MEXC exchange, current pricing information, and essential security tips for storing your investment safely.

Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or adding to your portfolio, buying Solana is straightforward when you follow these clear instructions.





Key Takeaways

Solana is a high-performance blockchain that processes thousands of transactions per second with fees below $0.001.

MEXC offers a beginner-friendly platform to buy Solana with 0% maker fees and multiple payment methods including credit cards and bank transfers.

The complete purchase process takes less than 10 minutes once your MEXC account is verified and funded.

You can start investing in Solana with as little as $1 on MEXC, making it accessible for all budget levels.

MEXC provides built-in wallet security with two-factor authentication and cold storage for safe SOL token storage.

Long-term investors should consider transferring significant holdings to hardware wallets like Ledger or Trezor for enhanced security.





Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform that enables fast, secure transactions at remarkably low costs.

Launched in March 2020 by former Qualcomm engineer Anatoly Yakovenko , Solana can process thousands of transactions per second while maintaining transaction fees below $0.001

The SOL token serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network.

Users need SOL to pay transaction fees, participate in network governance, and stake tokens to earn rewards.

Unlike older blockchains that struggle with speed and high fees, Solana uses a unique Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism combined with Proof of Stake (PoS).

This innovative technology enables Solana to handle up to 65,000 transactions per second without sacrificing security or decentralization.

Many developers choose Solana for building decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and NFT marketplaces because of its scalability and performance advantages.

The platform has attracted billions in total value locked across its growing ecosystem of projects.





Purchasing Solana cryptocurrency through MEXC exchange offers beginners a secure and user-friendly experience.

MEXC supports over 3,000 cryptocurrencies and provides multiple payment methods for buying SOL tokens.

Follow these detailed steps to complete your first Solana purchase.

Visit the official MEXC website or download the MEXC mobile app from your device's app store.

Click the "Sign Up" button and enter your email address or phone number to create an account.

Choose a strong password that combines uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters for maximum security.

MEXC will send a verification code to your email or phone.

Enter this code to confirm your registration and activate your account.

The entire signup process takes approximately two to three minutes to complete.

MEXC requires identity verification to comply with financial regulations and protect user accounts from fraud.

Navigate to your account settings and select the "Verification" or "KYC" option.

Prepare a government-issued ID such as a passport or driver's license, along with a clear selfie photo.

Upload high-quality images of your documents through the verification portal.

MEXC reviews verification submissions within 24 hours, though processing may be faster depending on volume during high-volume periods.

You'll receive a notification once your account is verified and ready for trading.

MEXC offers several convenient methods for depositing funds into your trading account.

Click "Buy Crypto" on the homepage to view available deposit options.

You can use credit or debit cards (Visa and Mastercard accepted) for instant purchases.

Bank transfers provide another option with lower fees but longer processing times compared to instant card payments.

If you already own cryptocurrency, you can deposit USDT or other stablecoins to your MEXC wallet.

Each payment method displays its specific fees and processing times before you confirm the transaction.

After your account is funded, locate the search bar at the top of the MEXC platform.

Type "SOL" or "Solana" to find the trading pairs.

Select the SOL/USDT trading pair, which offers the highest liquidity and best pricing.

The trading interface displays the current Solana price, recent price charts, order book, and trading history.

Take a moment to familiarize yourself with the interface layout.

The clean design makes it easy to execute trades even for first-time cryptocurrency buyers.

MEXC offers two main order types for purchasing Solana tokens.

A market order executes immediately at the current market price, providing instant ownership of SOL tokens.

A limit order lets you set your preferred purchase price, and the order executes only when the market reaches that level.

For beginners, market orders offer simplicity and speed.

Enter the amount of SOL you want to purchase or the dollar amount you wish to spend.

Review the transaction details including fees, then click "Buy SOL" to confirm your purchase.

After your order executes successfully, your SOL tokens appear in your MEXC wallet within seconds.

Click on "Wallet" or "Assets" in the main navigation menu to view your holdings.

Your Solana balance displays alongside other cryptocurrencies you may own.

Select "Transaction History" to see detailed records of your purchase including the exact amount, price, fees, and timestamp.

MEXC provides transparent transaction records for your accounting and tax reporting needs.

You can now hold your Solana for long-term investment or trade it for other cryptocurrencies.









The current price of Solana fluctuates based on market conditions and trading activity.

Solana's price fluctuates continuously based on real-time market conditions, with prices changing throughout each trading day.

MEXC allows you to purchase Solana starting from as little as $1, making it accessible for investors with any budget size.

When calculating your total investment cost, factor in MEXC's trading fees.

The platform charges some of the lowest fees in the cryptocurrency industry, with maker fees at 0% and taker fees at 0.05% for spot trading.

Additional costs may include payment processing fees if using credit cards, which typically typically range from 2% to 5% depending on your card issuer.

Cryptocurrency markets experience significant price volatility, meaning Solana's value can rise or fall substantially within short timeframes.

Many experienced investors practice dollar-cost averaging by purchasing fixed dollar amounts regularly regardless of price fluctuations.





After purchasing Solana on MEXC, you have several options for storing your SOL tokens securely.

MEXC provides built-in wallet services with industry-standard security measures including two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage for majority holdings, and insurance protection.

For small to moderate holdings that you plan to trade actively, keeping SOL in your MEXC exchange wallet offers convenience and instant access.

However, long-term investors holding significant amounts should consider transferring tokens to a private wallet for enhanced security.

Hardware wallets like Ledger or Trezor provide the highest level of protection by storing your private keys offline away from internet threats.

Software wallets such as Phantom or Solflare offer free alternatives with good security if you maintain proper backup procedures.

Always enable two-factor authentication on any wallet or exchange account.

Never share your private keys or recovery phrases with anyone, as these provide complete access to your cryptocurrency holdings.









Q: Can I buy Solana without completing identity verification?

Most reputable exchanges including MEXC require KYC verification to comply with financial regulations and prevent fraud.

Q: What is the minimum amount of Solana I can purchase?

MEXC allows you to buy Solana starting from just $1, making it accessible for all budget levels.

Q: How long does it take to buy Solana on MEXC?

Once your account is verified and funded, purchasing SOL takes less than five minutes using a market order.

Q: Can I buy Solana with a credit card?

Yes, MEXC accepts both Visa and Mastercard for instant cryptocurrency purchases with competitive processing fees.

Q: Is it safe to buy Solana on MEXC?

MEXC implements robust security measures including cold storage, two-factor authentication, and regular security audits to protect user funds.

Q: What payment methods does MEXC support for buying Solana?

MEXC offers credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, P2P trading, and cryptocurrency deposits for purchasing SOL.

Q: Can I sell my Solana back to cash on MEXC?

Yes, MEXC provides easy withdrawal options to convert your SOL tokens back to fiat currency through various payment methods.





Buying Solana on MEXC combines security, simplicity, and competitive pricing for cryptocurrency investors.

The platform's user-friendly interface makes it easy to purchase your first SOL tokens within minutes.

Start with small amounts to familiarize yourself with the process and gradually increase your investment as you gain confidence.

Remember that cryptocurrency markets carry inherent risks due to price volatility, so never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Ready to invest in Solana's high-performance blockchain technology?

Create your MEXC account today and join millions of users trading cryptocurrency securely.





