



This guide demonstrates how to log in to MEXC using a third-party account on the web platform. The steps for the mobile app are similar.









Log In button on the homepage. Visit the official MEXC website and click thebutton on the homepage.









To log in to MEXC, select one of the supported third-party login methods. The platform currently offers options such as Google, Apple, MetaMask, and Telegram. In this guide, we will demonstrate the login process using a Google account.









Click the Google icon to open a pop-up window for Google login. Select your Google account to proceed with logging in to MEXC.









Review the Privacy Policy, then click Continue to proceed.













After logging in with a third-party account (such as Google), you'll be directed to the account linking page. Click Link to an Existing MEXC Account.





Note: Each third-party account can only be linked to one MEXC account.









Enter the email and password of the MEXC account you wish to link, then click Log In.









Complete security verification.









After entering the email verification code, click Confirm. Once logged in successfully, you will be redirected to the MEXC homepage.









Click on Security under your Profile Icon, under Third-Party Account Authorization, you will see that your MEXC account has been successfully linked to the third-party account.













If you're already logged in to your MEXC account and want to link a third-party account, follow these steps:





1) Click your Profile Icon in the top right corner and go to Security.

2) In the Third-Party Account Authorization section, view the supported third-party platforms.

3) Click the Link button next to your chosen platform and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.













In Security, navigate to the Third-Party Account Authorization section. Locate the third-party account you've already linked and click Unlink to remove the connection.









A confirmation pop-up will appear. Click Confirm to complete the unlinking process.









Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.







