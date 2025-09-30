POP

Zypher Network is a ZK computing Layer for Trustless AI Agents. Its middleware solutions (Proof of Prompt, Proof of Inference) guarantee AI agent data consistency & integrity without public knowledge. With a ZK-driven application infrastructure, Zypher is delivering secure, autonomous mission-critical and financially sensitive on-chain operations for human and AI agents.

NamePOP

RankNo.2059

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply1,633,333,332

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1633%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0122852444917876,2025-09-30

Lowest Price0.00060867793432189,2025-11-26

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionZypher Network is a ZK computing Layer for Trustless AI Agents. Its middleware solutions (Proof of Prompt, Proof of Inference) guarantee AI agent data consistency & integrity without public knowledge. With a ZK-driven application infrastructure, Zypher is delivering secure, autonomous mission-critical and financially sensitive on-chain operations for human and AI agents.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
POP/USDT
Zypher Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (POP)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
POP/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (POP)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...