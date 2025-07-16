How to Set User Preferences





The MEXC platform provides users with a standard and general trading interface, as well as a relatively comprehensive notification system. However, this still may not meet the preferences of all users. Therefore, within the settings of the MEXC platform, personalized settings options are available to users.





On the official MEXC website, click on the user icon at the top right corner, and select [Settings] to access the page for personalized settings.













Unlike traditional financial markets where red signifies price increases and green represents price declines, in the world of cryptocurrencies, the norm is often the opposite, with green indicating price gains and red indicating drops. If you are more accustomed to the expressions used in traditional finance, you can adjust this under the "Trading" section by modifying the "Toggle Rise/Fall" settings. For users in the Japanese and Korean regions, you can choose red for price increases and blue for price declines, aligning with local trading conventions.









On the trading page of the MEXC platform, there are typically four main sections: the K-line chart, the order book, the order placement area, and the token search area. By default, the MEXC platform uses the standard layout. Within to "Trading Interface", you can select from three window modes: Standard, Horizontal, or Vertical, based on your preference for arrangement.





The default display in the order book section shows three pieces of information: price, quantity, and amount. However, within "Order Book Display", you have the option to switch to displaying price, cumulative quantity, and cumulative amount.





As shown in the image below, the left side depicts the default display, which is for the "Quantity/Amount" option, while the right side depicts the display for the "Cumulative Quantity/Amount" option. These two different display modes present the current and historical cumulative data results.









Regarding the token search area on the trading page, you can configure settings within "Crypto List Info Display" to choose between displaying price change or trading volume. The left side of the image below displays the price change data, while the right side shows the trading volume data.









Often, you may notice that some cryptocurrencies have many zeros in their price due to their low individual unit value. To make the display more user-friendly, MEXC offers two number display formats: Standard and Indented.









Taking SHIB as an example, the following image displays the indented format on the K-line chart page.









Additionally, you can set your local time and preferred currency based on your region for added convenience in your daily trading activities.









You can also perform these settings on your mobile device. Tap on the user icon at the top left corner of the app, then tap on [Settings] to access the settings page. You can configure settings such as color preference for price changes, currency, price change start time, K-line opening price, and value display format.









You can set the language for the content of the SMS, emails, app push notifications, and in-app notifications you receive, based on your language preference.





The Notification Language settings are independent of the language settings you use for the MEXC website or app. To ensure that notifications reach you properly, please keep your network connection stable while the MEXC App is running in the background to avoid missing out on important information.





For important information or message alerts, the MEXC platform offers an in-app notification feature. If you wish to use this feature, you can click the toggle button on the right side of "Notifications" to enable it.





In-app notifications are exclusively received within the MEXC platform and do not involve external notifications like pop-up ads.





Currently, notification settings can only be configured on the website but not on the app.



