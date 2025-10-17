How to use the MEXC futures trading calculator? More effectively determine the price of profit and stop loss

In order to help MEXCers trade reasonably in futures trading, MEXC has developed the futures calculator function. You can use the futures calculator to help you understand various information needed for opening and closing positions during or before futures trading, and assist you in fund management, risk control, and prudent trading. This article will introduce the corresponding functions and specific operation methods for you.





The MEXC futures calculator can help users calculate various key trading information such as estimated returns, target prices, estimated liquidation prices, and funding rates anytime and anywhere. It is very helpful for assisting users in formulating trading strategies before opening positions and reasonably determining stop-loss and take-profit strategies in positions. It is a tool that can improve the accuracy of trading decisions.





Using the MEXC futures calculator can quickly calculate expected returns, target prices, estimated strong parity, openable positioning values, average holding prices, and capital fees, covering six commonly used key trading information.





When using the MEXC futures calculator, it is important to understand the meaning of each parameter and input the correct values. Especially when calculating the estimated liquidation price, it is important to pay attention to the difference between the full position mode and the position-by-position mode.





The calculation results provided by the MEXC futures calculator are for reference only. In the actual trading process, it will also be affected by various factors such as transaction fees, capital fees, and transaction slippage. Please be sure to take risk control measures to avoid unnecessary losses.









MEXC futures trading calculator is a new tool provided by the MEXC futures product team for users to flexibly calculate estimated returns, estimated liquidation prices, target prices, estimated funding rates and other important trading references according to their needs without holding positions. It is currently supported for use on the App and Web.









Proficient in using the MEXC futures trading calculator, able to have a more comprehensive and objective understanding of key price points before making futures trading decisions, which helps investors develop reasonable trading strategies and control trading risks within an acceptable range.





For example, before planning to open a futures position, users can use the MEXC futures trading calculator to calculate the estimated liquidation price in advance based on the actual assets in their futures account and the positioning value they expect to establish, and then set a reasonable stop-loss and take-profit price when opening a position to control trading risks.









The futures calculator is a product feature on the MEXC futures trading page. With this calculator, you can get six types of information: [profit and loss calculation], [target calculation], [forced liquidation price], [available], [opening price] and [ capital fee ].

The calculation mechanism of the futures calculator is designed based on the calculation formulas of "futures profit/loss" and estimated current "capital cost". Therefore, if you understand the relevant calculation principles, the futures calculator can help you quickly obtain relevant data, saving you the trouble of manual calculation.





Attention





The calculation results provided by the MEXC futures calculator are for reference only, subject to actual charges.













If you need to use the "Profit and Loss Calculation" function, it means you want to know: before/after opening a position, if the reasonable price of futures reaches the price point you judge, how much profit/loss you will make.





Here, you need to fill in 5 categories of information: [long position/bear position], "leverage size", [opening price], [position squaring price] and [futures quantity] ;













If you need to use the "Target Calculation" function, it means you want to know: before/after opening a position, what is the target point that the reasonable price of the futures needs to reach in order to achieve your expected rate of return?





Here, you need to fill in 5 categories of information: [long position/bear position], "leverage size", [opening price], [yield] and [futures quantity] ;









If you need to use the "forced liquidation price" function, it means you want to know: after opening a position, if a forced liquidation event occurs, what is the reasonable price of the futures at that time?





[ by position/full position ], [long position/bear position], "leverage size", [opening price] and [futures quantity] ; Here, you need to fill in 5 categories of information:





It should be noted that due to the difference between the full position margin mode and the position-by-position margin mode, the calculation of the full position and the position-by-position margin mode is slightly different when calculating the estimated liquidation price.





Firstly, if you are using the position-by-position mode, you only need to enter the opening average price and holding quantity, and the MEXC futures calculator will automatically calculate the minimum margin required for the positioning and the corresponding estimated liquidation price for you.





Secondly, if you are using the full position mode, you need to enter the total amount of available margin in your current futures account based on the above position-by-position mode. The MEXC futures calculator will calculate the estimated liquidation price based on this information. However, if you hold multiple different positions in the full position margin mode, please note that the calculation results provided by the calculator may not be accurate. Please follow the prompts on the position page.









If you need to use the "can open" function, it means that you want to know the position value that you can open under the conditions of your existing available margin amount.





Here, you need to fill in 4 categories of information: [long position/bear position], "leverage size", [opening price] and [available margin] ;









In a complete futures trading process, the establishment of positioning may be divided into multiple transactions, and the opening price and positioning quantity of each transaction may be different. At this time, it is necessary to use the MEXC futures calculator to comprehensively calculate the average holding price of this positioning.





If you need to use the "Opening Price" function, it means you want to know: under your existing/new opening conditions, what is the average opening price of your position?





Here, you need to complete two categories of information: [opening price] and [position quantity] ;









If you need to use the "Funding Fee" function, it means you want to know: what is the funding rate for this futures in the current market, and whether the long or short side pays the fee to the other party.





Here, you need to fill in 4 categories of information: [long position/bear position], [reasonable price], [position quantity] and [funding rate] ;





The advantage of MEXC futures calculator is that it is located on the trading page and provides six functions, including "profit and loss calculation", "target calculation", "forced liquidation price", "opening price", and "capital fee". These functions are based on the calculation of futures returns and current capital rates, providing users with relevant data, facilitating accurate profit and loss estimation, target setting, risk control, etc. in futures trading, improving trading efficiency and accuracy, and enabling users to make reasonable trading decisions more effectively.













Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it advice on buying, selling, or holding any assets. MEXC Growth Academy provides information for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment behaviors of users are not related to this site.