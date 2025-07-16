How to Use the TP/SL Feature for Limit Orders

Spot limit orders are a type of order you place on the MEXC spot trading market to buy or sell a certain quantity of assets at a specific price or better price. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points involves simultaneously setting two price trigger conditions when placing such an order. These conditions ensure the automatic execution of corresponding trading operations upon reaching a certain profit or preventing excessive losses.









The limit order TP/SL feature involves simultaneously setting a TP price and/or SL price when placing a limit order (i.e., buying or selling at a specific price). These two prices are pre-set levels used to trigger the trading system to automatically execute specific operations when they are reached.













The TP/SL feature of the limit order can only be triggered after the limit buy order is completely filled.





You can set up the TP/SL feature for sell orders simultaneously when placing the limit order.





Within your TP/SL feature, only one sell order will be triggered, and the other sell order will be canceled.









The TP/SL feature of the limit order can only be triggered after the limit sell order is completely filled.





You can set up the TP/SL feature for buy orders simultaneously when placing the limit order.





Within your TP/SL feature, only one buy order will be triggered, and the other buy order will be canceled.











